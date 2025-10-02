Donetsk official: "We will never leave the region"
Other countries
- 02 October, 2025
- 13:48
"We will never leave the Donetsk region - neither I nor my deputies. We will always remain here," said Vadym Flashkin, head of Ukraine's military administration in Donetsk, responding to rumors about possible relocation, Report informs.
According to Flashkin, only certain units, such as legal and personnel support services, are based in other cities.
"All key units remain in the region to support our people during these difficult times. We are here," he emphasized.
