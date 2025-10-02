Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Donetsk official: "We will never leave the region"

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 13:48
    Donetsk official: We will never leave the region

    "We will never leave the Donetsk region - neither I nor my deputies. We will always remain here," said Vadym Flashkin, head of Ukraine's military administration in Donetsk, responding to rumors about possible relocation, Report informs.

    According to Flashkin, only certain units, such as legal and personnel support services, are based in other cities.

    "All key units remain in the region to support our people during these difficult times. We are here," he emphasized.

    Donetsk vilayətinin hərbi rəhbəri: Buranı heç vaxt tərk etməyəcəyik
    Военный руководитель Донецкой области: Мы никогда не оставим эту территорию

