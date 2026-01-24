Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Donald Trump thanks Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    • 24 January, 2026
    • 09:17
    Donald Trump thanks Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    US President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for upholding the peace agreement signed last August, Report informs.

    The corresponding post was posted on Trump's Truth Social page.

    "I want to thank President Aliyev of Azerbaijan, and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for upholding the Peace Agreement we signed last August. This was a nasty War, 1 of 8 that I have ended, but now we have Prosperity and Peace. In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan. Thank you!" Trump wrote.

    Tramp Prezident İlham Əliyevə təşəkkür edib
    Дональд Трамп выразил благодарность президенту Азербайджана Ильхаму Алиеву

