Donald Trump arrives on his first visit to France

© NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump began his first visit to France.

The plane of the head of state landed today at Paris Orly Airport, Report informs citing the TASS.

President of France Emmanuelle Macron intends to meet a guest on the territory of the historic Les Invalides houses. After the solemn ceremony, they will head to the right bank of the Seine at the Elysee Palace to speak face to face.Then the members of the delegations will join heads of states. The results of the talks will be summed up at a meeting with the press.

On July 14, Trump will attend the military parade, which will be held on the Champs Elysees on the National Day of France. The American leader is invited to these celebrations in connection with the 100th anniversary of the United States joining the First World War.