Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders win New Hampshire primaries

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Donald J. Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont harnessed working-class fury on Tuesday to surge to commanding victories in a New Hampshire primary that drew a huge turnout across the state.

Report informs citing the foreign media, for Trump, the brash real estate magnate and television personality who has never run for public office, the win was an important rebound after his loss to Texas Senator Ted Cruz in last week's Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest.

Trump led national polls for months and the New Hampshire victory reinforces his position as front-runner, proving he can win votes and adding credibility to his upstart populist candidacy. He gave an unusually emotional speech to supporters in a hotel ballroom next to a Best Western hotel by the Manchester airport, starting by thanking his deceased parents as well as his siblings.

The fight over the 2016 Democratic nomination had been expected to be a wintertime formality for Clinton. But the prospect of sustained campaigns from Sanders had sent the former secretary of state’s campaign into a whirlwind of spin about whether the outsider surge could last.

The call for Sanders came early: with nearly 60% of precincts reporting, he had 59.3% of the votes to Clinton’s 38.9%. At the Sanders results party in Concord, supporters were turned away before polling had even closed. Few were doubting he would win; the question was only by how much.

Voters across the state said they were gripped by Sanders and Trump, perhaps more for what they represented rather than the nature as tried and tested candidates who could go the distance. From school gymnasiums to post offices in socially liberal cities and gun-toting conservative hamlets, they expressed widespread discontent with both Clinton in particular and the Republican party’s leadership as a whole.

At stake were 23 delegates. With nearly 80 per cent of precincts reporting, Trump had locked up 10 delegates, with Kasic grabbing three and Cruz and Bush earning two apiece.