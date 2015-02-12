A document signs after Normand Four talks in Minsk

Baku. February 12. REPORT.AZ/ Following "Norman format" negotiations in Minsk, a document was signed on the implementation of the agreements of Minsk. Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated it at a press conference after the talks.

He noted that the document was signed at the level of the contact group.

On the basis of negotiations, the Statements on the support of the peace process of the Presidents of France, Ukraine, Russia and Chancellor of Germany were adopted.

It was agreed to a ceasefire in the east of Ukraine at 00:00 a.m. on February 15

"Norman format" negotiations with the participation of the Presidents of France, Ukraine, Russia and Chancellor of Germany in Minsk lasted about 14 hours.