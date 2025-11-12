Ukraine has officially suspended peace talks with Russia because no progress has been made, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya said in a commentary to The Times.

"Since the peace talks ended this year without significant progress, they have been suspended," he said.

Since the summer, Ukraine has been fighting for its allies to be more active and force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Kyslytsya. However, negotiations with the Russian delegation yielded only limited results.

Kyslytsya states that in the current uncompromising and tough stance, it seems impossible for Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow.