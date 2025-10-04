Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Death toll rises to 14 in Indonesia school collapse, dozens still missing

    Other countries
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 12:52
    Death toll rises to 14 in Indonesia school collapse, dozens still missing

    The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse rose to 14 on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers moved to deploy heavy machinery to recover dozens more victims believed still buried under the rubble, Report informs via France 24.

    Part of the multi-storey boarding school collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

    National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto told reporters rescuers found nine bodies on Friday, raising the toll to 14.

    "As of today, we are still searching for 49 people who are still missing," Suharyanto, who goes by one name, said Saturday as reported by broadcaster Kompas TV.

    More victims could be found, Suharyanto said, as rescuers moved to use heavy machinery to clear locations where the victims were believed to be buried underneath the rubble.

    "After the last victim was found last night, we are focusing on a massive cleanup, with heavy equipment entering the collapsed areas," he said.

    The school collapse was so violent that it sent tremors across the neighbourhood, according to residents.

    Investigators have been looking into the cause of the collapse, but initial signs pointed to substandard construction, experts have said.

    The rescue operation was complex because vibrations in one place could affect other areas, officials said.

    But the families of the missing agreed on Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, after the 72-hour "golden period" for the best chance of survival came to an end.

    The rescue operation was complicated by an earthquake that struck overnight on Tuesday, briefly halting the search.

    İndoneziyada məktəb binasının uçması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 14-ə çatıb
    Число погибших при обрушении здания школы-интерната в Индонезии возросло до 14

