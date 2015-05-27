 Top
    Death toll in Texas and Oklahoma because of storms and flooding reaches 18

    The number of missing measured several dozen

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the US states of Texas and Oklahoma as a result of storms, floods and tornadoes in the past five days reached 18 people, Report informs citing Russian TASS.

    According to the information given by CNN, the number of missing is measured by "a few dozen". More accurate data affected by the power of elements revelry cities not available yet, but information is periodically updated.

    There are no precise data about the extent of the damage - no access in many areas flooded with water. As reported, completely destroyed hundreds of homes and tens of thousands of residential buildings left without electricity.

