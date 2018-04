© Foto johnsoncitypress.com

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in mudslide Wednesday in Columbian town Mocoa exceeded 300. As well 314 people still missing.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

293 dead and hundreds of injured and missing were reported earlier.

Officials say bodies of 301 victims have been discovered so far. 173 victims have been identified.