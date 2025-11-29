Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia nears 250

The number of fatalities from floods and landslides in North Sumatra province in western Indonesia has risen to 248, Report informs, citing foreign media.

According to the information, more than 100 people are still missing, and authorities fear the death toll could rise further.

Rescue efforts are hampered by damaged infrastructure-roads, bridges, and communication lines have been destroyed, making access to some affected areas difficult. Additionally, rescuers lack heavy equipment needed for search operations.

The floods were caused by torrential monsoon rains, which led to river overflows and the destruction of thousands of homes and other structures. As a result, around 3,000 families have been forced to evacuate.

In recent days, heavy rains have also triggered floods in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.