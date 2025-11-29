Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia nears 250

    Other countries
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 10:42
    Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia nears 250

    The number of fatalities from floods and landslides in North Sumatra province in western Indonesia has risen to 248, Report informs, citing foreign media.

    According to the information, more than 100 people are still missing, and authorities fear the death toll could rise further.

    Rescue efforts are hampered by damaged infrastructure-roads, bridges, and communication lines have been destroyed, making access to some affected areas difficult. Additionally, rescuers lack heavy equipment needed for search operations.

    The floods were caused by torrential monsoon rains, which led to river overflows and the destruction of thousands of homes and other structures. As a result, around 3,000 families have been forced to evacuate.

    In recent days, heavy rains have also triggered floods in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

    Indonesia victims Floods rainfalls landslides
    İndoneziyada daşqın və sürüşmə qurbanlarının sayı 250-yə yaxınlaşıb
    В Индонезии число жертв наводнений и оползней приблизилось к 250

    Latest News

    12:18

    Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000

    ICT
    12:09

    Bayraktar Technology: ICT career fair brings major value to Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    ICT
    12:05

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan interested in expanding education and student exchange with Malaysia

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Innovation agency expands programs to develop Azerbaijan's ICT talent

    ICT
    11:28

    Türkiye detains 92 suspects in week-long anti-FETO operation

    Region
    11:05

    Ukrainian team heads to US for talks with Trump envoy Witkoff

    Other countries
    10:58

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    10:55

    Lens defender Jonathan Gradit suffers double leg fracture in training

    Football
    10:48

    Death toll from tropical cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka rises to 123

    Other countries
    All News Feed