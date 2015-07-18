Crane accident kills two persons, hurts seven in China

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least two persons were killed and seven others injured today when a crane overturned in east China's Shandong Province, Report informs Xinhua news agency says.
According to the information, the accident took place at a construction site of a chemical plant in Liaocheng City, where the crane fell over.
Following the collapse, rescuers discovered nine injured persons and rushed them to nearby hospitals where two of them later died.
News DepartmentNews Author
