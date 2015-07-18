Crane accident kills two persons, hurts seven in China

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least two persons were killed and seven others injured today when a crane overturned in east China's Shandong Province, Report informs Xinhua news agency says.

According to the information, the accident took place at a construction site of a chemical plant in Liaocheng City, where the crane fell over.

Following the collapse, rescuers discovered nine injured persons and rushed them to nearby hospitals where two of them later died.