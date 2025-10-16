Coordination center overseeing Gaza restoration to begin operating within days
A US-led coordination center that will oversee the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and restoration of the Gaza Strip is expected to begin operating in the coming days, ABC News said, citing sources, Report informs.
According to the sources, the center is based in Israel, northeast of Gaza.
Its exact location is not disclosed due to security considerations.
Reportedly, the center will not be located at an Israeli military base so that it could be easily accessible for officials from other countries involved in the rebuilding of the enclave.
The center will be led by a US three-star general, the TV channel said.
