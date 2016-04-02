Communiqué adopted at the end of Nuclear Security Summit held in Washington

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Threat of nuclear terrorism is one of the main challenges of international security.

Report informs, the communiqué adopted at the end of the Nuclear Security Summit, held in Washington, declares.

The document stresses importance of avoiding radioactive materials falling into the hands of terrorists. Also the communiqué declares that the measures on nuclear safety efforts should not hinder the right of the countries to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The Nuclear Security Summit has been held in Washington on March 31 - April 1 with participation of heads of dozens of countries.