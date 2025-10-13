Commissioner Várhelyi denies allegations of espionage against EU

EU Commissioner for Health Olivér Várhelyi, during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stated that he had no knowledge of an alleged spy network operating at Hungary's Embassy to the EU or of the recruitment of Hungarian nationals working within EU institutions.

According to the European bureau of Report, citing the EU press service, the meeting took place on Sunday.

Despite the commissioner"s denial of any involvement with Hungarian intelligence activities under diplomatic cover during his tenure as ambassador, the investigation into the matter will continue.

As the European bureau of Report notes, there have yet been no reports whether Várhelyi willl be discussed before the investigation wraps up.