Commissioner Várhelyi denies allegations of espionage against EU
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 15:02
EU Commissioner for Health Olivér Várhelyi, during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stated that he had no knowledge of an alleged spy network operating at Hungary's Embassy to the EU or of the recruitment of Hungarian nationals working within EU institutions.
According to the European bureau of Report, citing the EU press service, the meeting took place on Sunday.
Despite the commissioner"s denial of any involvement with Hungarian intelligence activities under diplomatic cover during his tenure as ambassador, the investigation into the matter will continue.
As the European bureau of Report notes, there have yet been no reports whether Várhelyi willl be discussed before the investigation wraps up.
Latest News
16:17
Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025Energy
15:50
Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in ItalyArt
15:50
Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propagandaForeign policy
15:42
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle EastForeign policy
15:39
Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemedOther countries
15:34
Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026Individual sports
15:33
Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrowOther countries
15:18
Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in KnessetOther
15:17