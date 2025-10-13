Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Commissioner Várhelyi denies allegations of espionage against EU

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:02
    Commissioner Várhelyi denies allegations of espionage against EU

    EU Commissioner for Health Olivér Várhelyi, during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stated that he had no knowledge of an alleged spy network operating at Hungary's Embassy to the EU or of the recruitment of Hungarian nationals working within EU institutions.

    According to the European bureau of Report, citing the EU press service, the meeting took place on Sunday.

    Despite the commissioner"s denial of any involvement with Hungarian intelligence activities under diplomatic cover during his tenure as ambassador, the investigation into the matter will continue.

    As the European bureau of Report notes, there have yet been no reports whether Várhelyi willl be discussed before the investigation wraps up.

    Oliver Varhelyi European Commission
    Комиссар Вархели отверг обвинения в шпионаже против ЕС

    Latest News

    16:17

    Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    15:50

    Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in Italy

    Art
    15:50

    Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propaganda

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemed

    Other countries
    15:34

    Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026

    Individual sports
    15:33

    Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrow

    Other countries
    15:18

    Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in Knesset

    Other
    15:17

    Israel to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2026

    Other countries
    All News Feed