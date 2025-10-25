Colombian president sees US sanctions as paradoxical
Other countries
- 25 October, 2025
- 10:34
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has described Washington's sanctions on him and his family as a paradox, pointing to his country's efforts to fight drug trafficking, Report informs.
"What I received for a decades-long, effective fight against drug trafficking was such a move from the government that we have helped a lot in curbing cocaine consumption. It's an absolute paradox, but there will be no stepping back and getting on our knees," he wrote on the X social media platform.
On Friday, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury announced that Washington had decided to impose sanctions on Petro, his wife and son. Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti has also been blacklisted.
Latest News
10:59
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates KazakhstanForeign policy
10:48
About 700 people in Azerbaijan agreed to posthumous organ donationHealth
10:43
Yegana Abbasova: Azerbaijan one of leading countries in region in organ transplantationHealth
10:34
Colombian president sees US sanctions as paradoxicalOther countries
10:29
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)Finance
10:20
Photo
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantationForeign policy
10:14
US Treasury introduces sanctions against Colombian presidentOther countries
10:01
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling coach happy with team's performance at U23 World ChampionshipsTeam sports
09:51