Clintons Made $25 Million on Speeches Alone in 2014

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign reported the income in a financial disclosure report filed with the Federal Election Commission. This report is required of every candidate for the White House.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the numbers were disclosed by a campaign official who spoke with the Guardian on condition of anonymity because the report had not been made public but the FEC.

The news comes one year after Hillary told an interviewer that her family was “dead broke” after leaving the White House.

The report also reveals she earned more than $5 million off of her 2014 memoir, “Hard Choices.”

The recent earnings cover at least 100 paid speeches delivered between January 2014 and May 2015. The report also lists assets between $5 million and $25 million in a mutual fund managed by Vanguard.