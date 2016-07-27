 Top
    Hillary Clinton formally nominated US Democratic presidential candidate

    The former US secretary of state thus became the first woman to be one of the major political party’s presidential nominee in 240 years

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The former US secretary of state thus became the first woman to be one of the major political party’s presidential nominee in 240 years.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, the US Democratic Party has formally nominated Hillary Clinton its candidate for the November presidential election. The decision was taken at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

    The former US secretary of state thus became the first woman to be one of the major political party’s presidential nominee in 240 years. She is expected to give formal consent to represent the Democrats in the forthcoming presidential election at the party convention in Philadelphia on Thursday. Clinton’s nomination was preceded by a tough battle with her Democratic rival Senator Bernie Sanders. 

