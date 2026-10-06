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    Chinese police find 7 dead in abandoned mine flood

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    • 06 October, 2026
    • 07:30
    Chinese police find 7 dead in abandoned mine flood

    Seven people drowned in an illegal mining operation inside an abandoned mine outside of Chinas southwestern city of Chongqing after rain triggered flooding, police said, Report informs via AP News.

    Police in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County said they found the bodies in the closed, abandoned mine on the border with neighboring Xiushan County, according to a statement released on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform.

    Police said they discovered the illegal mining operation after receiving reports of people missing at the mine on Saturday. They detained 21 people.

    A preliminary investigation indicated that the seven drowned after water levels inside the mine rose suddenly due to rainfall. The investigation is ongoing.

    Police did not specify what mineral was being mined.

    Floods China
    Çində mədəni su basıb, ölənlər var
    При затоплении шахты в Китае погибли семь человек
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