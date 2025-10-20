China's oil imports from Russia drop 8.1% in nine months of 2025
- 20 October, 2025
China's crude oil imports from Russia fell by 8.1% year-on-year in January–September 2025, totaling 74.04 million tons, Report informs, citing data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.
According to updated figures from the customs authority's electronic system, the value of Russian energy supplies to China during this period also dropped - by 21% - reaching $37.55 billion.
Russia remained China's top supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia, which maintained its export level at 59.52 million tons over the same period. Malaysia ranked third with 51.23 million tons, marking a 4% increase, followed by Iraq (49.28 million tons), Brazil (33.33 million tons), and Oman (26.22 million tons).
