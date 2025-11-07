China-Russia trade down 9.5% in 2025

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 10:22
    Trade turnover between Russia and China for January-October 2025 amounted to $183.24 billion, a decrease of 9.5% compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Report informs.

    According to statistics, the overall 9.5% decline in trade turnover is due to a 6.7% decline in Chinese exports to Russia, to $82.07 billion, and a 12.6% decline in Russian imports, to $101.17 billion.

    China's total foreign trade volume for this period reached $5.24 trillion. China's exports as a whole increased by 5.3%, to $3.08 trillion, while imports increased by 2.7%, to $2.15 trillion.

    China's largest trading partner remains ASEAN, with trade turnover amounting to $1.4 trillion over the ten months (imports grew by 8.2%, exports by 14.3%). Trade with the EU reached $1.149 trillion (imports grew by 4%, exports by 7.5%). Trade turnover with the US continued to decline: imports from the US fell by 16.6%, while exports to the US fell by 17.8%.

    Товарооборот КНР и РФ в 2025 году сократился на 9,5%

