China lodges representations with US over Taiwan arms sale

China's Defense Ministry said on Monday it has lodged representations with the United States over its arms sale to Taiwan, vowing to take "all necessary" measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Report informs via Reuters.

"We urge the US side to immediately stop its egregious practice of arming Taiwan and avoid undermining the development of relations between the two countries and militaries," Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.

The US approved the sale of fighter jet and other aircraft parts to Taiwan for $330 million last week, marking the first such transaction since President Donald Trump took office in January.