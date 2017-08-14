China joins sanctions against North Korea

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Chinese government will impose embargo on coal, seafood, iron, lead and mining ore imported from North Korea from August 15.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Chinese Trade Ministry has circulated information.

Notably, on August 5, the UN Security Council imposed tougher sanctions on North Korea due to its missile tests. In accordance with the document, the import of coal, iron, lead, seafood and other goods has been banned.

According to the estimates of the U.S. relevant institutions, due to these restrictions, North Korea’s annual revenue may decline from 3 billion USD to 1 billion USD.