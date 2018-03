Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of China Xi Jinping invited President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to participate in the G-20 Summit in China, Report informs citing the TASS, ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhuey told the One Belt - One Way international conference on January 20.

The 2016 G20 Summit will be held in Hangzhou on September 4-5, 2016.