China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:41
    China's commerce ministry on Thursday added 14 foreign organisations to its "unreliable entity list", it said in a statement, restricting their ability to carry out commercial activities within the world's second-largest economy, Report informs via Reuters.

    Some of the companies, which are mostly based in the United States, had supplied anti-drone technologies to Taiwan, it said in a separate statement.

    The Halifax International Security Forum, an annual gathering of government and military officials in Canada, was also included in the list of sanctioned entities.

    Çin 14 əcnəbi şirkəti etibarsız təşkilatlar siyahısına daxil edib
    КНР внес 14 иностранных компаний в список неблагонадежных организаций

