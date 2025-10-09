China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list
Other countries
- 09 October, 2025
- 12:41
China's commerce ministry on Thursday added 14 foreign organisations to its "unreliable entity list", it said in a statement, restricting their ability to carry out commercial activities within the world's second-largest economy, Report informs via Reuters.
Some of the companies, which are mostly based in the United States, had supplied anti-drone technologies to Taiwan, it said in a separate statement.
The Halifax International Security Forum, an annual gathering of government and military officials in Canada, was also included in the list of sanctioned entities.
