China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

China's commerce ministry on Thursday added 14 foreign organisations to its "unreliable entity list", it said in a statement, restricting their ability to carry out commercial activities within the world's second-largest economy, Report informs via Reuters.

Some of the companies, which are mostly based in the United States, had supplied anti-drone technologies to Taiwan, it said in a separate statement.

The Halifax International Security Forum, an annual gathering of government and military officials in Canada, was also included in the list of sanctioned entities.