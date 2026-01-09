TAP opens revision window for non-binding phase of 2025 market test

A Revision Window for the Non-Binding Phase of the 2025 Market Test is currently open until the 16th of January 2026 to allow all interested parties to revise their Non-Binding Demand Indications submitted between July and September 2025, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium told Report.

The deadline also applies to any other parties who wish to submit Non-Binding Demand Indications under this Market Test, so that inclusion in the Demand Assessment Report (DAR) to be published jointly by the three Transmission System Operators (TSOs) remains possible.

TAP, SRG and DESFA launched the 2025 Market Test in July 2025.

"Assuming the DAR concludes that the TSOs will proceed towards a binding phase of the Market Test, any additional level of expansion would be triggered if TAP receives sufficient binding long-term capacity requests during this process. The aggregated binding capacity requests potentially received during the Market Test must pass an Economic Viability Test (EVT) before an investment decision is made," reads the statement by TAP.

The additional capacity comes five years after TAP started transporting Caspian gas to Europe, underlining the asset's state-of-the-art reliability and its substantial contribution to Europe's diversification of supplies.

"The expansion works, which commenced in January 2024, were completed ahead of schedule, within budget, safely, and without any interruption to ongoing gas flows, reflecting strong planning and operational resilience. The scope of works included the installation of a new compressor unit and upgrades to the existing facilities at the Kipoi Compressor Station," TAP said.

TAP's interconnections in Greece and the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for shippers to reach further European markets, according to the statement.

TAP, the final component of the Southern Gas Corridor, is designed to transport Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe. The 878-kilometer pipeline runs through Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea, and Italy, and entered commercial operation on November 15, 2020. Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe on December 31, 2020, and under agreements with the European Union, supplies are expected to reach at least 20 billion cubic meters per year by 2027.