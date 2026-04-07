China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

At a vote in the UN Security Council on Tuesday, China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution encouraging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs via Reuters.

The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in favor of the resolution, with two against - China and Russia - and two abstentions.

"The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the Council.