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    China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 20:31
    China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

    At a vote in the UN Security Council on Tuesday, China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution encouraging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs via Reuters.

    The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in favor of the resolution, with two against - China and Russia - and two abstentions.

    "The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the Council.

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