    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 16:42
    China's top counter-espionage agency has accused the United States of conducting cyberattacks against the country's national time centre, which it said could have had a severe impact on the orderly functioning of society, Report informs via South China Morning Post.

    In a social media post on Sunday, the Ministry of State Security said the US National Security Agency was behind a number of cyberattacks against China's National Time Service Centre.

    The centre – affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and based in Xian, Shaanxi province – is responsible for generating and distributing China's standard time.

    It also provides highly precise timing services for the country's communications, finance, power, transport, mapping and defense sectors.

    Çin ABŞ-ı kiberhücumlarda ittiham edib
    СМИ: Китай обвинил США в кибератаках на Национальный центр времени

