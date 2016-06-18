Chicago man shot dead during Facebook live-stream

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ A Chicago man was shot dead while live-streaming a video of himself on Facebook, Report informs citing the BBC.

Antonio Perkins, 28, was shot in the head and neck on the city's west side.

The video is still available on Facebook and has been watched nearly 700,000 times.

It is the second time in less than three months in Chicago that a shooting has been streamed live on Facebook. In March an unidentified man was shot 16 times while broadcasting live.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Facebook's live-streaming feature allows anyone to broadcast online in real time. It was launched in 2010 but has become more central to the social network's strategy in recent months.