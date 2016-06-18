 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chicago man shot dead during Facebook live-stream

    The video is still available on Facebook and has been watched nearly 700,000 times

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ A Chicago man was shot dead while live-streaming a video of himself on Facebook, Report informs citing the BBC.

    Antonio Perkins, 28, was shot in the head and neck on the city's west side.

    The video is still available on Facebook and has been watched nearly 700,000 times.

    It is the second time in less than three months in Chicago that a shooting has been streamed live on Facebook. In March an unidentified man was shot 16 times while broadcasting live.

    No arrests have been made in either case.

    Facebook's live-streaming feature allows anyone to broadcast online in real time. It was launched in 2010 but has become more central to the social network's strategy in recent months.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi