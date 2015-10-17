​Chancellor: Germany not tends to block border for refugees

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that Germany would not block the borders to the flow of refugees from the Middle East, Report informs citing BBC.

Merkel stressed that Germany is able to control the flow of migrants, but would not completely cover the border as Hungary did last night.

"I am working hard for (achieving) sustainable solutions, and they do not depend only on us alone and needs time," - said the Chancellor.

Earlier it was reported that migrants began to go through Slovenia because Hungary blocked the borders.