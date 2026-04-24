CENTCOM: Three US aircraft carriers deployed in Middle East for first time
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 14:55
For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday, Report informs.
"Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines," the CENTCOM said on X.
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