Catalan parliament suspends its activity

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Catalan parliament has canceled a meeting on Tuesday following the Spanish government’s takeover of the region, a parliamentary source said on Monday, confirming the regional legislative had accepted Madrid’s order for it to dissolve.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

On Friday, Spain fired the Catalan regional government and dismissed the Catalan parliament after political leaders defied Madrid and made a unilateral declaration of independence.

The central government’s authority in the region was to be tested on Monday after prominent members of the Catalan administration had said they did not accept the move and a civic group called for civil disobedience to the ruling.

Catalan parliament adopted a resolution on independence on October 27. 70 out of 135 members of the legislature voted for the resolution. On October 27, the Spanish government announced dissolution of the regional parliament.