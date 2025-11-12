Canada sanctions Russian drone makers, ‘shadow fleet" vessels

Canada announced new sanctions on Russia Wednesday, affecting drone makers and 100 vessels from the country's "shadow fleet," Report informs via Bloomberg.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha‎, made the announcement at the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Ontario.

Anand said the sanctions, which are aligned with similar measures by the United States, Britain and the European Union, are meant to further increase the economic costs on Russia for its "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," according to The Globe and Mail.

Ukrainians faced widespread electricity shortages in recent days due to Russian drone attacks on its energy facilities, with generating capacity reduced to zero at some points.

The sanctions target 13 individuals and 11 entities, including several involved in the development and deployment of Russia's drone program. They also hit entities that supply the cyber infrastructure for hacking attacks on Ukraine.