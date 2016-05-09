Cameron: Brexit could lead to Europe descending into war

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ A Brexit will increase the risk of Europe descending into war, David Cameron will warn as he says that Britain will pay a high cost if "we turn our back" on the EU, Report informs citing the Telegraph. The Prime Minister will invoke Sir Winston Churchill and say that the foundation of the European Union has helped bring together countries that have been "at each others throats for decades".

He will highlight the battles of Trafalgar, Blenheim, Waterloo and the two World Wars as evidence that Britain cannot pretend to be "immune from the consequences" of events in Europe.

"Whenever we turn our back on Europe, sooner or later we come to regret it. We have always had to go back in, and always at much higher cost," he will say.

He will say that it has "barely been twenty years" since war in the Balkans and genocide in Srebrenica, and highlight Russia's invasion of Georgia and Ukraine.

"Of this I am completely sure," he will say. "The European Union has helped reconcile countries which were at each others’ throats for decades. "

Britain has a fundamental national interest in maintaining common purpose in Europe to avoid future conflict between European countries.

"And that requires British leadership, and for Britain to remain a member. The truth is this: what happens in our neighbourhood matters to Britain.

"Either we influence Europe, or it influences us. And if things go wrong in Europe, let’s not pretend we can be immune from the consequences.”