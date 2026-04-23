The 20th sanctions package against Russia, adopted today by the European Union, aims to increase pressure on Moscow and limit its ability to continue military operations against Ukraine, Report informs, citing the European Commission.

Brussels emphasized that the EU maintains its unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The new package of measures is expected to push Russia toward negotiations on terms acceptable to Kyiv.

The sanctions have a clear focus on combating the circumvention of restrictions and cover the energy sector, financial services, trade, and the information space. For the first time, a special mechanism for countering sanctions circumvention has been activated.

Energy and the shadow fleet

As part of the package, restrictions have been imposed against 36 companies in Russia's energy sector, including enterprises involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and transportation of oil. The EU has also expanded measures against the so-called "shadow fleet": an additional 46 vessels have been added to the sanctions list, bringing the total number to 632.

Additionally, restrictions have been introduced on the sale of tankers from the EU to Russia, with a mandatory inclusion in contracts of a clause prohibiting their use in Moscow's interests. Sanctions have also been imposed on Russian ports in Murmansk and Tuapse, as well as the Karimun oil terminal in Indonesia.

In the future, a ban on the provision of maritime services for the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum products is planned following coordination with G7 partners.

Financial restrictions

The EU has expanded the ban on transactions with 20 Russian banks, increasing the total number of restricted financial institutions to 70. Measures have also been introduced against banks in third countries that facilitate sanctions circumvention.

For the first time, a complete ban has been imposed on transactions with Russian crypto services, including decentralized platforms. The restrictions also extend to digital financial instruments, including the digital ruble project.

Trade and the military-industrial complex

The package includes new export restrictions on goods worth more than €365 million, as well as import bans totaling over €530 million. The restrictions are aimed at undermining Russia's military-industrial complex.

Sanctions have been imposed on 58 companies and associated individuals involved in the production of military goods, including drones. Suppliers from third countries, including China, the UAE, and Kazakhstan, have also been added to the list.

Combating sanctions circumvention

The EU has for the first time activated its sanctions circumvention countermeasure mechanism against Kyrgyzstan, accusing it of systematic re-export of sanctioned goods to Russia.

In total, 120 individuals and legal entities have been included in the new package. Asset freezes and bans on the provision of financial resources have been imposed on them, and for individuals, a travel ban has also been introduced.

Additional measures

The EU has strengthened measures against the spread of Russian propaganda, including the blocking of "mirror" sites of banned media. A ban has also been introduced on the funding of scientific and research projects in the EU by the Russian state.

Certain provisions of the package also extend to Belarus, including measures in the areas of trade, finance, and services.

The European Commission emphasized that sanctions pressure will be maintained and intensified until the cessation of hostilities and the achievement of a political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.