Brazil, Mexico, Spain pledge to send more aid to Cuba

The governments of Brazil, Spain and ​Mexico vowed ‌to step up coordinated aid to Cuba to alleviate what ​they described as ​a humanitarian crisis caused by ⁠the US blockade of ​the Caribbean island.

In a ​joint statement, the three countries called for sincere dialogue in line ​with the UN ​Charter, adding that the Cuban people ‌must ⁠be free to determine their own future.

The statement came after Spanish Prime Minister ​Pedro ​Sanchez ⁠hosted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva and the ​leader ⁠of Mexico, Claudia Scheinbaum, in Barcelona for an international summit ⁠aimed ​at mobilising ​against the far right.