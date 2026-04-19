Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Brazil, Mexico, Spain pledge to send more aid to Cuba

    Other countries
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 12:56
    Brazil, Mexico, Spain pledge to send more aid to Cuba

    The governments of Brazil, Spain and ​Mexico vowed ‌to step up coordinated aid to Cuba to alleviate what ​they described as ​a humanitarian crisis caused by ⁠the US blockade of ​the Caribbean island.

    In a ​joint statement, the three countries called for sincere dialogue in line ​with the UN ​Charter, adding that the Cuban people ‌must ⁠be free to determine their own future.

    The statement came after Spanish Prime Minister ​Pedro ​Sanchez ⁠hosted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva and the ​leader ⁠of Mexico, Claudia Scheinbaum, in Barcelona for an international summit ⁠aimed ​at mobilising ​against the far right.

    Cuba Spain Brazil Mexico
    Braziliya, Meksika və İspaniya Kubaya yardımı artırır
    Бразилия, Мексика и Испания усиливают помощь Кубе

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