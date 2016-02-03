Blast damages commercial jet over Somalia: 1 dead - VIDEO

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion rocked a commercial plane after it set off above East Africa on Tuesday, injuring two people before the pilot landed safely, a passenger said. Somali authorities later discovered a body near Mogadishu they believe fell from the Daallo Airlines plane, Report informs referring to the TASS .

Late Tuesday night, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that Somali authorities confirmed one passenger had been blown or ejected out of the hole created by the explosion. Somalia's National News Agency reported that one passenger died after falling from the plane.

Pictures from the ground showed a hole in one side of the airliner, just above its wing and slightly smaller than one of its doors. Initial tests of the damage on Flight D3159 came back positive for explosive residue.