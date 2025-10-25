Black boxes of cargo plane that crashed in Hong Kong retrieved

Hong Kong's Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has retrieved the Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder – commonly known as the "black boxes" – from a cargo aircraft that ditched into the sea on Monday, Report informs via China Daily.

A professional team lifted the tail of the B744 cargo aircraft out of water at 10:41 pm (GMT+8) on Friday and transferred it to a barge to be handled by the AAIA, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said on Saturday.

"During the day, the salvage vessel also lifted one of the cargo aircraft's engines and the landing gear out of the sea," the AAHK said in a news release.

Starting Friday, two vessels are continuing the salvage operation off the north runway of the Hong Kong International Airport, and the operation is expected to last a few days, it said, adding that flight operations at the airport remain normal since the start of the salvage work.