Binali Yıldırım: Turkey has alternatives to EU membership

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has done its part of the work for the EU accession, decision must be taken by the EU, but Ankara has always an alternative.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yıldırım said.

"Turkey has been working for over half a century for its EU membership and has done more than what it should. Now the decision is the EU's," Yildirim said at a conference of his ruling AK Party, comments from which were broadcast live on television.

"Turkey always has alternatives, don't let the EU forget this."

He added that the EU's development prospects are associated only with the participation of Turkey, referring to the need to simplify visa regime.