Belgium: criminal case opened against Skype

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutors of the Belgian city of Mechelen opened a criminal case against the Internet phone service Skype, Report informs referring to Russian media.

Service is accused of failure to provide information on the negotiations of the two criminals close to the Armenian criminal group, in 2012.

Two natives of Armenia actively used Internet phone service, discussing the criminal plans regarding the supply of contraband and stolen property.

In 2012, Skype has refused the Belgian law enforcement agencies, and explained its position to the fact Skype is not a Belgian telecom operator.

Prosecutors of Mechelen say, the company violated Belgian laws.