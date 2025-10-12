Barcelona trio shines as Inter Miami thrashes Atlanta United 4-0

Inter Miami's legendary trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba rolled back the years in dominant fashion, leading their side to a commanding 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in MLS action on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

According to Report, Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute and capped off the night with a second goal in the 87th, while also notching an assist. Alba doubled the lead early in the second half (52"), before Suárez added his name to the scoresheet in the 61st minute, completing a clinical team performance.

With the win, Inter Miami will next face Nashville SC on October 19. Atlanta United, meanwhile, will look to regroup ahead of their clash with D.C. United on the same day.