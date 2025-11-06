Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani journalists visit textile factory in Uzbekistan

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 10:49
    Azerbaijani journalists visit textile factory in Uzbekistan

    As part of the third day of a media tour in Uzbekistan, representatives of Azerbaijani media visited a facility within the Khiva Cluster LLC textile complex in the Khiva district.

    According to a Report correspondent, the factory was launched in November 2023.

    The factory"s annual production capacity includes up to 7,000 tons of yarn, 4,000 tons of knitted fabrics, and up to 10 million units of garments and knitwear.

    The enterprise"s export potential is estimated at around $15 million per year.

    Journalists toured the production areas and inspected modern equipment installed at the facility, sourced from Türkiye, Germany, and China. They were also introduced to the factory"s energy-efficient systems, including heating that utilizes hot water generated in the production process and a 60 kW solar panel installation on the building"s roof.

    media tour Khiva factory Azerbaijan Uzbekistan
    Photo
    Azərbaycanlı jurnalistlər Özbəkistanda tekstil fabrikini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Азербайджанские журналисты посетили текстильную фабрику в Узбекистане

