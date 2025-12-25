Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.12.2025)
- 25 December, 2025
- 09:11
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.24
|
- 0.18
|
- 12.40
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.35
|
- 0.06
|
- 13.37
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,502.80
|
- 22.70
|
1,861.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,731.16
|
288.75
|
6,186.94
|
S&P 500
|
6,932.05
|
22.26
|
1,050.42
|
Nasdaq
|
23,613.31
|
51.47
|
4,302.52
|
Nikkei
|
50,315.81
|
- 97.06
|
10,421.27
|
Dax
|
24,340.06
|
0.00
|
4,430.92
|
FTSE 100
|
9,870.68
|
- 18.54
|
1,697.66
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,103.58
|
- 0.27
|
722.84
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,952.50
|
32.52
|
600.74
|
Bist 100
|
11,340.10
|
49.74
|
1,509.54
|
RTS
|
1,092.43
|
-0.09
|
199.21
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1776
|
- 0.0017
|
0.1422
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3515
|
- 0.0001
|
0.0999
|
JPY/USD
|
155.7400
|
- 0.0800
|
- 1.4600
|
RUB/USD
|
79.0240
|
1.0340
|
- 34.4960
|
TRY/USD
|
42.8446
|
- 0.0041
|
7.4846
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0063
|
- 0.0186
|
-0.2937
