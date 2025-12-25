Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 09:11
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.24

    - 0.18

    - 12.40

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.35

    - 0.06

    - 13.37

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,502.80

    - 22.70

    1,861.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,731.16

    288.75

    6,186.94

    S&P 500

    6,932.05

    22.26

    1,050.42

    Nasdaq

    23,613.31

    51.47

    4,302.52

    Nikkei

    50,315.81

    - 97.06

    10,421.27

    Dax

    24,340.06

    0.00

    4,430.92

    FTSE 100

    9,870.68

    - 18.54

    1,697.66

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,103.58

    - 0.27

    722.84

    Shanghai Composite

    3,952.50

    32.52

    600.74

    Bist 100

    11,340.10

    49.74

    1,509.54

    RTS

    1,092.43

    -0.09

    199.21

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1776

    - 0.0017

    0.1422

    USD/GBP

    1.3515

    - 0.0001

    0.0999

    JPY/USD

    155.7400

    - 0.0800

    - 1.4600

    RUB/USD

    79.0240

    1.0340

    - 34.4960

    TRY/USD

    42.8446

    - 0.0041

    7.4846

    CNY/USD

    7.0063

    - 0.0186

    -0.2937
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (25.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (25.12.2025)

