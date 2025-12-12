Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine holds ceremony honoring Heydar Aliyev

A ceremony commemorating National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, Report informs.

Staff of the embassy and representatives of SOCAR Energy Ukraine first laid fresh flowers at Heydar Aliyev's bust located on the embassy grounds and honored his memory with a minute of silence.

The event then continued in the embassy's Heydar Aliyev Hall. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev, spoke about the National Leader's exceptional role in the establishment and development of the independent Azerbaijani state. He stressed that the years of Aliyev's leadership were decisive in shaping the nation's destiny and future.

"The strong Azerbaijan that the National Leader entrusted to us continues to grow under the successful and well-thought-out policies of his worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev. Under the command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijan's Armed Forces liberated our territories from occupation, and today those lands are being rebuilt," the ambassador said.

Elchin Mammadov, CEO of SOCAR Energy Ukraine, also addressed the ceremony, highlighting Heydar Aliyev's services to the Azerbaijani people and his role in shaping the country"s statehood traditions.