Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Austria to host 32nd meeting of OSCE Council of Ministers

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 18:33
    Austria to host 32nd meeting of OSCE Council of Ministers

    The 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held in Vienna, Austria.

    As Report informs with reference to the OSCE, the meeting will take place on December 4-5.

    The event, organized at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen, will gather foreign ministers from 57 participating States and 11 Partners for Cooperation.

    "This year, for the first time, the OSCE Chairperson (except for Austria) is holding the Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, where the Organization's headquarters is located, rather than in their own or another country. This decision reflects the desire to reduce travel expenses for participating States and the Secretariat, as well as to minimize the environmental impact of the event," the statement notes.

    OSCE Ministerial Council Elina Valtonen OSCE
    ATƏT Nazirlər Şurasının 32-ci iclası Vyanada keçiriləcək
    32-е заседание Совета министров ОБСЕ состоится в столице Австрии

    Latest News

    18:55
    Video

    Haber Global: Karabakh model being presented to whole world

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    Trump, Putin to speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

    Other countries
    18:33

    Austria to host 32nd meeting of OSCE Council of Ministers

    Other countries
    18:20

    Czech Republic increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Economy
    18:09

    EU Delegation: 'We are excited to continue building bridges of cooperation' with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:39

    Azerbaijan, World Bank treasury mull deepening of cooperation

    Finance
    17:35

    Kaja Kallas: EU defense roadmap includes 9 directions

    Other countries
    17:32

    European Parliament proposes to ban imports of oil products from Russia

    Other countries
    17:16

    Henna Virkkunen: Funding under Rearm Europe – Readiness 2030 will amount to €800 billion

    Other countries
    All News Feed