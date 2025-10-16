Austria to host 32nd meeting of OSCE Council of Ministers

The 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held in Vienna, Austria.

As Report informs with reference to the OSCE, the meeting will take place on December 4-5.

The event, organized at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen, will gather foreign ministers from 57 participating States and 11 Partners for Cooperation.

"This year, for the first time, the OSCE Chairperson (except for Austria) is holding the Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, where the Organization's headquarters is located, rather than in their own or another country. This decision reflects the desire to reduce travel expenses for participating States and the Secretariat, as well as to minimize the environmental impact of the event," the statement notes.