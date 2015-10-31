At crash site of Russian plane may be survivors - VIDEO

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ At the crash site of plane, which belongs to "Kogalymavia" flying on route from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg may be survivors.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, said rescuers at the crash site, which is located 100 km from the village of al-Arish in the Sinai peninsula. According to them, among the wreckage, they heard the voices of people.

Meanwhile, already published the list of passengers and crew members. Most of them are Russian citizens. No Azerbaijanis among them.

In regard with the accident, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

Russia's leader also gave instructions to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to form a state commission in regard with the plane crash.

Today morning the Russian plane, which belongs to Western Siberian "Kogalymavia" company crashed in the Sinai Peninsula shortly after takeoff. On board were 200 passengers and 7 crew members.

Causes of the crash are under investigation.

https://youtu.be/qrGt5yeOcwA