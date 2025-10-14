At least six people injured in strike on Kharkiv

At least six people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a hospital facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Report informs via Suspilne Kharkiv that the Russian Armed Forces launched three guided aerial bombs on the city, one of which struck an outbuilding near the medical facility.

Windows and doors were blown out in the hospital buildings, which housed over a hundred patients. At least six people sustained shrapnel injuries.

"A one-story garage building was partially destroyed, a three-story hospital building, an industrial facility, and several passenger vehicles were damaged. Two fires broke out," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said.