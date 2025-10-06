At least 65 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours due to Israeli attacks
Other countries
- 06 October, 2025
- 08:50
At least 65 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours as a result of combat operations and shelling by the Israeli Armed Forces, while another 153 people were injured, the Hamas-controlled enclave's Ministry of Health said on its Telegram channel, Report informs via TASS.
According to the ministry, the total number of Gaza residents killed since the start of the conflict has reached 67,139, with nearly 170,000 wounded.
The ministry also noted that another death caused by starvation was recorded in the past day.
The total number of people who have died from hunger and complications related to malnutrition has risen to 460.
