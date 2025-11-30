At least 45 vehicles involved in major pileup as winter storm hits Indiana

A major winter storm blanketed central Indiana this weekend, triggering a massive pileup involving approximately 45 vehicles on Interstate-70 near Terre Haute, Report informs via Newsweek.

Around a dozen people suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment, local news station WTHI reported.

The most significant incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Vigo County, with westbound I-70 closed for hours as authorities managed the aftermath and continued to warn residents against non-essential travel, Matt Ames, Indiana State Police (ISP) Public Information Officer, said in a post on Facebook.

The major storm system tore through the US Midwest on Saturday, causing travel disruptions and raising public safety concerns following the Thanksgiving holiday.

With winter incoming, law enforcement officials have renewed calls for increased caution and preparedness on roads, aiming to prevent similar occurrences as snow and ice conditions recur throughout the season.