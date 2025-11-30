Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    At least 45 vehicles involved in major pileup as winter storm hits Indiana

    Other countries
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 12:45
    At least 45 vehicles involved in major pileup as winter storm hits Indiana

    A major winter storm blanketed central Indiana this weekend, triggering a massive pileup involving approximately 45 vehicles on Interstate-70 near Terre Haute, Report informs via Newsweek.

    Around a dozen people suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment, local news station WTHI reported.

    The most significant incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Vigo County, with westbound I-70 closed for hours as authorities managed the aftermath and continued to warn residents against non-essential travel, Matt Ames, Indiana State Police (ISP) Public Information Officer, said in a post on Facebook.

    The major storm system tore through the US Midwest on Saturday, causing travel disruptions and raising public safety concerns following the Thanksgiving holiday.

    With winter incoming, law enforcement officials have renewed calls for increased caution and preparedness on roads, aiming to prevent similar occurrences as snow and ice conditions recur throughout the season.

    Indiana state car crash snow storm
    NBC: İndianada qar səbəbindən onlarla avtomobil qəzaya uğrayıb
    NBC: В Индиане более 40 машин попали в ДТП из-за снегопада

    Latest News

    14:10

    Hong Kong: Death toll in high-rise fire rises to 146 as more bodies found in burned buildings

    Other countries
    13:47
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    13:07

    At least 193 dead in Sri Lanka flood, many more missing

    Other countries
    12:45

    At least 45 vehicles involved in major pileup as winter storm hits Indiana

    Other countries
    12:19

    Some German regions let fighters maneuver in low-flight zone for first time since 2000

    Other countries
    12:12

    Azerbaijan represented at int'l forum held under patronage of King of Morocco

    Foreign policy
    11:34

    Bus overturns in western Türkiye, there are dead and injured

    Region
    11:29

    North Korea's Kim vows 'strategic assets' for air force

    Other countries
    10:37

    Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Embalo arrives in Brazzaville

    Other countries
    All News Feed