At least 4 die at strong earthquake in China's Xinjiang

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people have been killed by a strong earthquake that shook the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang on Friday, Report informs, local state media says.

The magnitude-6.4 quake was centered in Pishan, a county in a remote area of southern Xinjiang.

It damaged homes and disrupted communications, China's official news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

The earthquake, which struck at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles), was followed by a series of aftershocks.