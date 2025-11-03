At least 24 killed in bus-truck accident in India

At least 24 people were killed, while several others were left injured, in a road accident in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district in India on Monday when a speeding truck collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus, Report informs referring to the Hindustan Times.

The intensity of the collision was so powerful that many passengers died on the spot.

"A road accident occurred between a TSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district," police said.

The speeding truck carrying gravel was reportedly on the wrong side of the road. The bus was carrying 70 passengers and was headed to Hyderabad when the truck from the opposite direction collided and fell on the bus, as mentioned in an earlier HT update.

Although the cause of the collision is still being investigated by authorities, initial investigations point to over-speeding and loss of control by the truck driver as possible factors.

Among the deceased were the drivers of both the bus and the truck, as well as a ten-month-old infant with its mother, police said. Eyewitnesses described the incident as heart-breaking, as passengers cried for help while locals rushed to their aid.

Notably, the injured victims were taken to a government hospital in Chevella, while the critically injured have been referred to hospitals in Hyderabad. Authorities have also warned that the death toll may increase, since many of the injured remain in critical condition.